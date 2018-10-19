Ban plastic in your kitchen

ORLANDO, Fla. - According to animal studies, the chemical components phthalates and bisphenols used in the manufacturing of plastics can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs, and reproductive system.

In order to keep you and your family safe from the harms of chemicals found in plastics, it is best to scale back plastic use where you utilize it the most -- the kitchen.

“I was pretty shocked and dismayed that I was sucked into that whole false sense of security with using plastics,” Susan Castriota said.

Plastic storage containers, cutting boards and cookware can all be harmful to your health, so it is important to know what alternatives are available. Use glass whenever possible to store dry food or leftovers. Use wood chopping boards. Use a glass or stainless steel re-usable water bottle. Use bamboo or steel cooking utensils.

If going cold turkey is too extreme for you, take the following precautions when using plastics in your kitchen.

Do not heat plastic in the microwave, oven, dishwasher, steamer or sterilizing equipment.

“If you are microwaving food, chances are that food has fat in it. They are considered fat-loving or lipophilic, so they naturally migrate into the fat in the food,” said Jennifer Adibi, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

Do not expose plastic to sunshine as light aids in the release of the chemical components of plastic. And do not place hot temperature or acidic foods in plastic storage containers.

Plastic straws are one of the largest contributors to the planet’s colossal waste issue. Five hundred million of these are used in the U.S. every day.

According to the ocean conservancy, the world’s oceans are filled with more than 150 million tons of plastic.

There are several companies that are vowing to ban straw distribution in the next few years. Most notably, Starbucks will eliminate all plastic straws from its stores by 2020.

