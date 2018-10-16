Help hurricane victims through "Operation Airdrop"

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Tuesday is the last day to donate items to Hurricane Michael victims via "Operation Airdrop" at the Gainesville Regional Airport, University Air Center.

The organization arranges flights to deliver supplies (food, baby items, medical supplies, etc.) to disaster areas.

Since the hurricane hit the panhandle last week, they’ve sent several flights into different parts of the area to deliver the supplies to those in need.

"Operation Airdrop" first started in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey destroyed parts of Texas. They’ve now helped organize and deliver donations after several major storms, including roughly 284,000 pounds of supplies to North and South Carolina when Hurricane Florence hit in September.

Supplies can be taken to the General Aviation Entrance of the Gainesville Regional Airport on Waldo Road. Operation Airdrop will be operating out of the former Silver Airways Hangar, located at 4505 NE 40th Terrace.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.