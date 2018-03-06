Jacksonville native featured in Marvel's 'Black Panther'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three weeks after its debut on the big screen, Marvel’s "Black Panther " is still the No. 1 movie in Hollywood.

Native son J. Wells Jr. honed his martial arts skills here in Jacksonville before going on to work on the most highly anticipated film of 2018.

Wells was able to work on the movie, which broke presale records ahead of its release.

The Jacksonville actor worked on "Black Panther " as a stunt performer. He developed his skills during many years of training in Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate.

His years of practice ultimately made the difference in him working on this monumental film.

His love of karate eventually led him and his dojo to Okinawa where they, along with other karate practitioners from around the globe, set a Guinness Book of World records for the most people to perform a kata at one time.

According to Wells, the set where his scenes were shot “was pretty massive." "Most of the scenes were shot in Atlanta," he said.

Wells stated that his experience on set was incredible.

Wells' resume is extensive and he has been highly sought out for stunt work on various movies and television shows.

Jacksonville will always be home to Wells where his mother and friends reside. Atlanta is booming with movie and television productions. As a result Atlanta serves as the central city, resulting in great career opportunities for his career.

