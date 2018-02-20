Most teens feel like they're addicted to their smartphone, study shows

One in two teens feel they are addicted to their devices and 59 percent of parents agree, according to a study by Common Sense Media.

Most teens, 72 percent, said they felt they needed to respond to texts, DMs and messages as soon as they got them. Half of parents felt the same way.

Many parents surveyed said their kids regularly get distracted and don't pay attention because of their mobile devices. One third even said this was the source of daily arguments and disagreements.

56 percent of parents admitted to using their phones while driving and most of their children, 51 percent, say they see their parents doing it.

Some experts attribute this behavior to fear of missing out on things.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.