Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in St. Johns County, says FHP

ST. JOHNS COUNTY - A motorcyclist was critically injured, and had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dakota J. Schmidt, 20, was riding his Honda VTX motorcycle eastbound on Longleaf Parkway at 1:35 Saturday morning. Schmidt failed to turn left and lost control of the bike. He then hit the curb on the shoulder and was then thrown from his motorcycle.

He flown to Orange Park Medical Center with critical injuries. Schmidt was wearing a helmet at the time.

