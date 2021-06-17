Partly Cloudy icon
National

700-pound statue of George Floyd unveiled in Newark

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

George Floyd
Statue
Newark
Source: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC
NEWARK – A statue of George Floyd was unveiled outside city hall in Newark, New Jersey.

The 700-pound statue is expected to remain in place for at least a year.

Floyd was killed last year when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinned his neck to the ground for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd was unarmed.

Chauvin was found guilty of murder earlier this year.

The statue unveiling also coincides with the Juneteenth holiday -- which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the U.S. on June 19, 1865.

