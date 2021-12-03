Plumber discovers money, checks in wall of Joel Osteen���s Lakewood Church, years after $600K burglary

HOUSTON – A plumber says he found money in a wall while he was doing work at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, News4Jax sister station KPRC reports.

This information comes after hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a safe at the church in 2014.

The news came to light during the radio morning show at 100.3 The Bull. One person reported that 500 envelopes full of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet when workers moved insulation out of the wall, KPRC reports.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

A representative from Lakewood Church acknowledged cash and checks were found at the facility during repairs.

The Houston Police Department is still investigating the seven-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000.

