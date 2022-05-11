81º

Man dies of heart attack while burying woman he strangled, officials say

Joseph McKinnon, Patricia Dent found dead in backyard of South Carolina home

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

TRENTON, S.C. – A man died of a heart attack in South Carolina while he was burying a woman he strangled, according to the sheriff’s officials.

WJBF-TV in South Carolina reported deputies with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, Saturday in the backyard of a home in Trenton. While there, deputies found another body, identified as Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, in a “freshly dug pit.”

Officials said McKinnon strangled Dent and wrapped her in trash bags before he put her body in a pit he dug, WJBF reported.

Investigators said McKinnon had a heart attack while burying her.

WJBF reported the two lived at the home together.

