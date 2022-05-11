Man dies of heart attack while burying woman he strangled, officials say

TRENTON, S.C. – A man died of a heart attack in South Carolina while he was burying a woman he strangled, according to the sheriff’s officials.

WJBF-TV in South Carolina reported deputies with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Joseph Anthony McKinnon, 60, Saturday in the backyard of a home in Trenton. While there, deputies found another body, identified as Patricia Ruth Dent, 65, in a “freshly dug pit.”

Officials said McKinnon strangled Dent and wrapped her in trash bags before he put her body in a pit he dug, WJBF reported.

Investigators said McKinnon had a heart attack while burying her.

WJBF reported the two lived at the home together.

