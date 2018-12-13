Macclenny hospital evacuated, bomb threats reported across US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple news outlets are reporting bomb threats at buildings across the country on Thursday.

According to NBC Breaking News, many of the threats are confirmed hoaxes, but are being taken seriously as precautions.

Dozens of bomb threats being reported at news outlets, government buildings, banks, libraries, other businesses across the US, various local media and police depts. report; several police depts. say many are hoaxes but are being taken seriously as precautions. — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) December 13, 2018

Closer to Jacksonville, Fraser Memorial Hospital in Macclenny was evacuated because of a bomb threat, according to officials. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the threat was received by email. The JSO Bomb Squad was called to check the hospital. Patients of Fraser and the adjoining Frank Wells Nursing home were also evacuated.

A bomb threat was also received at Jacksonville Orthopedic Institute in San Marco, which officials say has not been evacuated. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said there are two other threats made in the city, but the exact locations are unclear.

According to WCJB in Trenton, a bomb threat was received at Trenton City Hall. The immediate area was closed down.

WKMG News 6 in Orlando reported that five schools in Seminole County were placed on lockdown after a threat was called into a nearby business. The schools eventually dismissed after officials determined the threats were not credible.

WDIV Local 4 in Detroit reported that the Guardian Building and the Wayne County Treasurer's Office received bomb threats, though no evacuations were announced.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.