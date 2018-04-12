New $5M campaign warns Floridians about driving while high

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Most of us have likely seen a PSA or two about the dangers of drunk driving, but now we’ll start seeing new ads warning people about driving while high.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles just launched the “Drive Baked, Get Busted” campaign, a brand new $5 million initiative intended to discourage people from getting behind the wheel after they have smoked or consumed marijuana.

It might go without saying, but the budding campaign is a reminder to people that they can be arrested for driving while “baked,” as they could if they’re intoxicated because of alcohol or any other illegal substance.

Ripples of the new initiative have already begun cropping up in television spots and radio ads broadcast throughout the state, as well as on billboards, including here in Jacksonville.

The campaign, which targets drivers ages 18 to 34 as well as those ages 55 to 74, is designed to underscore the “negative consequences for marijuana-impaired driving in a memorable and conversational way to create true behavior change," according to the agency.

As part of the effort, law enforcement agencies will begin collecting data for positive drug test results during crash investigations. Those data will help authorities determine how often drug use plays a role in crashes and traffic offenses.

