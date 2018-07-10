New area code coming to Central Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A new area code will soon pop up in Central Florida.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a plan Tuesday to create a new area code for Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. Parts of Lake and Volusia counties will also be affected

Those who have the 407 area code will keep it, but anyone getting a new phone number will be assigned a 689 area code.

"We are running out in this area code. We've done everything that we can. Now is the time to do this, in order to have a smooth transition," the PSC Public Utilities Supervisor Greg Fogleman says.

The addition makes room for more than 700,000 new numbers in the area.

It has been in the works since 2001, but the state learned last month the 407 area code would run out of numbers by May 2019. When the change will go into effect has not yet been announced.

News Service of Florida