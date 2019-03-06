New fire rescue chief appointed in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County has a new fire rescue chief, officials said Wednesday.

The appointment of Jeffrey A. Prevatt was confirmed by the St. Johns County Board of

County Commissioners at a meeting Tuesday.

“When I suffered (a) stroke in 2017, Assistant Chief Jeff Prevatt immediately stepped in and began managing Fire Rescue Operations," former Chief Carl Shank said at the confirmation. "He also fully supported me and my family during what became a long and very challenging year. Since stepping down as fire rescue chief to focus on department projects and policy development, I have observed the continued character, courage, and vision that Chief Prevatt has for this department. I have no doubt he is the right choice to serve as St. Johns County’s Fire Rescue Chief as a result of his experience, leadership, and vision for fire rescue services."

Prevatt, a St. Augustine native, graduated from St. Augustine High School and has a degree from Vincents University, according to a news release.

He began working part-time for St. Johns County Emergency Medical Services in 1980 and finished training as an Emergency Medical Technician in 1981. Prevatt officially began his career full time for St. Johns County in 1982, was certified as a paramedic in 1983, and became a firefighter in 1985.

Prevatt has served as a lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief and assistant chief, and worked as interim fire chief in 2018.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.