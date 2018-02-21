New look for Glynn County police

The Glynn County Police Department is transitioning its look to a new, black and white patrol car design (above), and moving away from the old look that inlcuded the department patch, instead of the badge. The department is also updating its…

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Police in Glynn County will soon have a new look with a new graphics design for police vehicles and new uniforms for officers.

The department began changing the look of its 18 patrol vehicles, moving away from the brown and gold color scheme to a black and white look. The new graphics design also includes the department badge. The old design featured the patch.

Officers' uniforms that had been brown and pink tan will transition to a tan shirt and green pants. There will be some overlapping time where both uniforms and car designs will be used.

Only new vehicles and those damaged or in need of new decals will receive the new graphics, police said. Uniforms will be phased in slowly, as a measure to ensure no additional costs are incurred.

"We are buying uniforms with money budgeted for that purpose, and are stripping cars with money already budgeted for that purpose," said Police Chief John Powell. "We are not asking for additional money from the Board of Commissioners or the citizens of Glynn County to accomplish this."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.