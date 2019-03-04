New patient building centerpiece of Orange Park Medical Center expansion

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Construction crews will begin building a new patient tower at Orange Park Medical Center this fall. The tower will become the centerpiece of a $126 million expansion of the hospital.

The new 101,435 square-foot tower will create private patient rooms, house 48 beds for medical and surgical patients, and generate 100 new jobs.

Chad Patrick, Orange Park Medical Center CEO, said the expansion is fueled by rapid growth in Clay County.

"We have seen tremendous demand from the community. Last year, we treated over 115,000 patients in our emergency rooms. The new patient rooms will help us provide care to more people in our community so they can stay close to home,” Patrick said.

The project includes a new electrophysiology lab, dining room and kitchen, medical office building and neonatal intensive care expansion.

The new tower is expected to open in spring 2021.

