New program helps people caught without valid driver's license obtain one

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new diversion program in Jacksonville aims to help people caught driving without a valid license obtain one and have their criminal charges dropped.

The program named Keys 2 Drive was announced Wednesday afternoon by the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, along with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Clerk of Courts.

VIEW: Brochure about Keys 2 Drive program

State Attorney Melissa Nelson said the circuit handled about 12,000 suspended, revoked or non-valid license cases last year. She said, conservatively, about 50 percent of those could be eligible for the diversion program, keeping them from getting caught up in the court system.

Sheriff Mike Williams said it can be frustrating for officers to arrest the same people for the same thing over and over again. He said with non-violent crimes like this, a diversion program doesn’t decriminalize the offense, but provides another way to help people.

"That’s the goal. These low level, misdemeanor type offenses, especially when it comes to driver’s licenses, people do get caught in the cycle where it’s over and over and over again because of financial reasons," the sheriff said. "This is a great pathway for them to get an opportunity for them to exit that cycle, get a good license and get back on track."

Eligible offenses for the program include misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving with an expired license, driving without a valid driver's license, or having an improper driver's license. Sex offenders, non-Florida residents and those whose license suspensions stemmed from major criminal offenses are not eligible.

Nelson said resources will be there to get a valid license.

"They’re going to have a case manager who will help them navigate the system and obtain a valid driver's license," Nelson said. "That will open doors for employment for them and, obviously, there are by extension, benefits to our community at large."

If someone does not meet the requirements once they are in the program, their case will be sent back to criminal court.

The program started last week with a soft launch. The State Attorney’s Office plans to review the success of the program after a year to see how many people have been able to obtain a license and have their charges dropped.

