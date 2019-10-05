Officer shoots, kills man outside Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police officer shot and killed a man outside a Northside Walmart Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a disturbance inside the Walmart at the River City Marketplace around 10:40 p.m.

Assistant Chief T.K. Waters said a man inside the store was making employees uncomfortable.

The man was asked to leave but refused.

When the man eventually left the Walmart, officer S. Dorcelian approached him.

Waters said the man crouched down as if he was hiding something, keeping one hand out of the officer's view.

The suspect then sprayed officer Dorcelian in the face with an unknown substance, JSO said.

Officer Dorcelian fired three shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waters said Dorcelian has been with JSO for three years and this was his first officer-involved shooting.

Dorcelian will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.

The suspect's name was not released Friday night.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.