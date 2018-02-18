Officials searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Police are searching for 11-year-old Alice Johnson who was reported missing from the Orlando area Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who was last seen in Orlando.

Alice Johnson was last seen on Eastport Terrace near Watermill Avenue. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has blue eyes. She has short blue and brown hair and may be carrying a blue-and-white-striped backpack.

Anyone who has information regarding Alice’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357 or 911.

