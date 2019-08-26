Once-conjoined twins Carter & Conner inseparable on first day of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The last time most of us saw Carter and Conner Mirabal, it was four years ago. The formerly conjoined twins had just made it through a successful procedure to surgically separate them.

On Monday, we got our first glimpse of what the boys have been up to since then. Their parents shared dozens of adorable photos on Facebook showing the pair dressed up for their first day of school.

"Our babies started school today!!" the Facebook post said. "Carter was sad. Conner didn't cry at all. Conner was being such a good brother comforting Carter as well left. We are so proud of them!"

SLIDESHOW: Carter & Conner ready for first day of school

After they were born conjoined in December 2014, the twins underwent 12 hours of surgery in May 2015. Conner was released from the hospital the next January, while Carter stayed behind to recover.

It wasn't until a few days before Mother's Day 2016 that the boys were truly reunited outside the hospital. Now four years old and home for good, they look every bit as inseparable as the day they were born.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.