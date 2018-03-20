Orange Park man raped 15-year-old in mall parking lot, detectives say

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A 22-year-old Orange Park man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in a mall parking lot was arrested in his home Monday morning, authorities said.

Jeolmy Martinez is charged with lewd and lascivious battery in connection with an October 2017 rape investigation.

According to investigators, Martinez picked up a 15-year old girl from her house last fall and dropped her off at a friend’s house.

After picking her up from the friend’s house, the two drove to the Orange Park Mall, where Martinez gave the teen vodka to drink, detectives said.

At some point while parked outside the mall, investigators said, Martinez raped the girl in the front seat of his car.

The teen reported the alleged rape to authorities less than a month later. One day after the incident was reported, a warrant was issued for Martinez’s arrest.

Martinez remains in the Clay County Jail on $25,000 bond.

