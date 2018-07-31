Oscar Mayer Wienermobile coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - National Hot Dog Day may have passed, but the world famous famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making some pit stops here in Jacksonville.

This Thursday, it will be at the Walmart on Merrill Road. The next day, Aug. 2, it will be at the Walmart near Beach and Southside boulevards.

Then this weekend on Saturday, it will be at the "Touch a Truck" event at the Regency Square Mall. And Sunday, it will be parked outside the Walmart on Baymeadows Road.

There will be free Wiener Whistles, coupons and hot-dog samples at each location.The Wienermobile is 27 feet, or 60 hotdogs long. And is equipped with six ketchup and mustard colored seats.

