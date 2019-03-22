Parkland school shooting survivor takes her own life

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community in South Florida is mourning another loss.

Sydney Aiello was a recent MSD graduate who was at the school the day of the mass shooting when 17 people lost their lives.

Aiello's mother said her daughter took her own life last weekend.

The 19-year-old was close friends with Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack.

The national suicide prevention hotline is staffed 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255

Aiello's mother said that Sydney felt survivor's guilt and was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after being on campus the day of the shooting last year.

Aiello's mom said Sydney struggled to attend college classes because she was afraid of being in a classroom and was sad but never asked for help before she killed herself.

Her mom hopes Sydney's story can help save others.

Sydney Aiello loved yoga and her mom said she wanted to dedicate her life towards helping others.

