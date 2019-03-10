Pedestrian injured in hit and run in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A man was on East Union Street when he was hit by a vehicle at 1:55 a.m. After the crash the driver left the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Investigators say they do not have any vehicle information.

