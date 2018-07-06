Man toting rifle injured in home invasion robbery, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A rifle-toting intruder was sent to the hospital Friday afternoon after struggling with a Northside resident during a robbery attempt, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said a witness called 911 just before 1 p.m. after he walked up to his friend's house on Tiki Lane and spotted a man who wasn't his friend holding a rifle inside the home.

The man with the rifle beckoned the witness inside, but the witness ran from the home. The witness said that as he called 911, he heard a gunshot go off in the home.

Police said the home invasion victim used the momentary distraction to try to disarm the intruder and the rifle went off in the struggle. No one was hit by the gunfire.

When police arrived, the victim and intruder were still struggling, and officers were able to separate and secure them safely.

The intruder suffered critical injuries during the struggle and was taken to UF Health, where he was last listed in stable condition, police said.

The resident suffered only scrapes and bruises and was not taken to a hospital.

