Jacksonville Zoo hatches some adorable new additions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens hatched some adorable new additions last month: two penguin chicks and two flamingo chicks.

The pair of Magellanic penguins hatched two days apart June 16 and 18. Then, days later, the first of two greater flamingo chicks hatched June 21, followed by the second June 27.

"With four endearing chicks to love there’s one big question: 'Who’s cutest?,'" zoo staff asked in a news release. To answer that question, the zoo is inviting people to vote on its Facebook page.

The contest will run until July 13, and the zoo will throw a special victory party for the winners.

