Jacksonville Zoo says goodbye to beloved giraffe Duke

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Staff at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are mourning the loss of Duke, the bull giraffe who’s been a fixture at the zoo for more than a decade.

The popular 21-year-old giraffe has received extensive treatment including medication and joint therapy in recent years for degenerative arthritis. He was euthanized Tuesday after zookeepers found him in his barn, unable to get to his feet.

“Unlike a person with extremely acute arthritis, an immobile giraffe is unable to utilize braces, canes or other mechanized assistance. Once a giraffe goes down, their prospects are bleak at best,” said Deputy Zoo Director Dan Maloney.

The zoo said Duke sired 18 offspring during his stay in Jacksonville, taking on a key role in the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, a cooperative breeding program between accredited zoos. Three of his offspring – Figi, Dixon and JoJo – still live at the zoo.

But even though Duke is gone, the giraffe’s legacy is far from over. In fact, according to the zoo, two female giraffes are still expecting and it’s anticipated that Duke will father two more offspring when spring rolls around.

“We were lucky to have had the opportunity to get to know and work with such a special giraffe,” said Mammal Supervisor Corey Neatrout, who worked with Duke for the last 10 years. “If he had lived another 100 years, it would not have been enough time with him.”

