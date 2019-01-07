Jacksonville Zoo welcomes baby bongo born over the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens rang in the new year a few days early with a new family member: an Eastern bongo. The calf was born Dec. 28. Her parents, Molly and Tambo, are doing just fine.

The healthy baby girl joins the Zoo and the Bongo Species Survival Plan's (SSP), a cooperative breeding program between accredited zoos. The zoo's newest addition joins her half-sister, who was born there last summer.

Eastern Bongos are native to the mountains and tropical forests of sub-Saharan Africa. They are considered critically-endangered because of the logging industry. Guests can tell males and females apart because male bongos have darker coloring and significantly heavier horns.

This month, you can visit the zoo to see the baby calf bouncing around the exhibit. You can purchase one adult ticket and get one child's admission free all month long. No coupon is required.

