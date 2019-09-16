Clay Humane saves dog believed to have been hurt in dogfighting

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Veterinarians at Clay Humane are asking for help from the community after saving a Florida Brown Dog believed to have been injured in dogfighting.

Staff at Clay Humane, a nonprofit veterinary clinic in Orange Park, have named the dog Bruce.

A vet had to amputate one of Bruce's legs because it was so badly injured.

"Based on offensive wounds, both old and new, on his snout, head and torso, there is a strong possibility that this poor dog was a victim of dogfighting," said Dr. Christian Broadhurst, senior staff veterinarian at Clay Humane.

Clay Animal Services found Bruce, who is about 4 years old, on the side of a road and rushed him to Clay Humane for emergency surgery.

"After a successful surgery, patience and much tender loving care, Bruce has a new chance at life," Broadhurst said. "I was incredibly impressed with his patience while we cleaned out his wounds, took X-rays and lab samples.

Bruce now weighs about 50 pounds, is good with other dogs, wags his tail often and makes fast friends, Broadhurst said.

"Some of Bruce's favorite things are snuggling in his bed under a veterinarian's desk, being with people, car rides and Jeremiah's Italian Ice Pup Cups," Broadhurst said.

Bruce is now up for adoption.

Clay Humane estimates Bruce's surgery and rehabilitation has cost $3,000.

If you are interested in adopting Bruce or would like to help with medical costs for Bruce and other animals in need, visit clayhumane.org to make a donation.

