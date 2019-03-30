Plane crash reported near landfill in Putnam County

BOSTWICK, Fla. - A small plane went down in woods near a landfill, injuring two people, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the two people on board were reported alert and conscious but suffered from back injuries. News4Jax was told they were taken to Orange Park Medical Center Trauma Center.

No word on the identities of the passengers on the plan or where they were heading.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the investigating into the cause of the plane crash until the National Transportation Safety Board can take over.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

