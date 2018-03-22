5 injured in Julington Creek crash, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Five people were injured in a three-vehicle crash early Wednesday evening in Julington Creek, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash, which was reported about 6:45 p.m., blocked all lanes of Julington Creek Road at San Jose Boulevard for nearly two hours.

Witnesses told police that a gold Cadillac Escalade was traveling erratically down San Jose Boulevard and turned onto Julington Creek Road.

Police said the Escalade went into the opposing lane of Julington Creek Road, hit a silver Mercedes, rolled over and struck a black SUV.

Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a 5-year-old child who was transported as a precaution, police said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man driving the Escalade "may have had a medical episode."

