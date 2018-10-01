Police continue search for man in connection with double stabbing in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Fla. - Police continue searching for a man they believe stabbed two women -- one of whom died -- in Arlington Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office began searching for Alonzo O’Neal Cole, 24, in connection with a double stabbing at the Townsend Apartments.

Police said they received a call about two people stabbed just after 2 p.m. Saturday. They showed up to find one of the two women dead.

Russell Withers, who lives below the apartment where the stabbing happened, said he heard everything.

“I was in the living room doing work, and all of a sudden, I hear an argument," Withers said. “Next thing I hear was somebody, ‘Help me. Help me,’ and then it went dead silent.”

He said shortly after, he saw a man resembling Cole running away from the apartment.

Withers said the two women who were stabbed were mother and daughter. He believes the daughter was dating Cole.

“He was covered in blood, from head to toe, from top to bottom,” Withers said of the suspect.

According to records from the Florida Department of Corrections, Cole was released from prison in March after serving time on drug charges.

Most recently, in 2018, he was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash.

In 2016, he was arrested for battery in a detention facility. However, those charges were later dropped.

Neighbors are saying there was a lot of violence going on in the home where the women were stabbed.

“I never thought it would get to that point, even though the fights they would have, they sounded pretty violent,” Withers said. “I would always see them walking out of there, but this time, nobody walked out."

Police are asking anyone who knows Cole’s whereabouts to contact them.

