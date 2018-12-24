Police: Homeowner shoots intruder trying to climb through window

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A homeowner shot an intruder Monday morning in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville's Westside, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a man tried to get into a home on Woodstock Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue by climbing through a side window.

Police said the homeowner shot the man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The man was shot outside of the home.

Witnesses told investigators that the homeowner and the intruder knew each other.

Police said both men would be taken into custody for questioning.

The shooting is the sixth in three days in Jacksonville. Four people were killed in five shootings over the weekend.

