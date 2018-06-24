Police investigating shooting at Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach Police are investigating an early morning shooting near the Cassa Marina Hotel on 7th Avenue North.

Police were called in regards to a man being shot just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Sgt. Tommy Crumley, there was some sort of disturbance and then shots were fired. A man was taken to a local hospital where he, at last check, is in critical condition.

A witness told New4Jax that she called 911 after she heard people arguing and then at least two gunshots. The witness said she then heard a woman, who was with a man, crying and screaming. That witness also said she saw police preform CPR on the victim.

Police say the suspected shooter drove away in a white four door sedan. If you have any information you are asked to contact police.

When more information is available this article will be updated.