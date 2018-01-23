Police issue alert after attempted battery of female student at UCF garage

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida has issued an alert after an attempted battery on a female student Monday night, campus police said.

Campus police said the student was approached around 6 p.m. by a man who asked for help with his vehicle inside Garage C.

The woman reported the man attempted to touch her leg, but she screamed and ran away.

The man is described as being dark-skinned and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He wore glasses and was wearing a gray sweater and dark-colored pants. Police said he appeared to be the age of a college student and spoke with an accent.

Campus police said the description of the man in the attempted battery Monday is similar to that of a man involved in two other incidents that happened on campus within the past month and a half.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it to them by calling 407-823-5555, or 911 in an emergency.

