Police: Man who pointed gun at school bus in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was taken into custody Wednesday after he pointed a gun at a school bus on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to police, it happened near a bus stop at intersection of San Juan and Lane avenues. No shots were fired at the bus, and no one was injured.

The man who pointed the gun then got into a vehicle and drove away. A short time later the vehicle was found and police discovered it was reported stolen.

The man was apprehended by officers and taken into custody. Investigators did not identify the man.

Officers told the bus driver to pull over on Normandy Boulevard just east of I-295. According to police, nine children and two adults were on board the bus.

No weapon was recovered by the Sheriff's Office. Parents were asked to pick up their children from the school bus.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.