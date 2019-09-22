Police search for man involved in Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police received a call Saturday evening about Patrick Felton getting into an altercation with a 13-year-old boy's mother. Felton dropped her off at Baptist North Medical Campus on Dunn Avenue, but police said he did not let the teenage boy leave the vehicle.

The mother called Felton and demanded he brought the boy back, but Felton ignored her.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found the vehicle Felton was driving on Redpoll Avenue. The boy was not in the vehicle but was found a short time later.

Officers are still looking for Felton. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

