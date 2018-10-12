Police: Teen confronted by armed homeowners attacks arresting officer

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A teenager was charged with burglary and assaulting a law enforcement officer after a bizarre sequence of events in a St Augustine neighborhood Sunday night.

The 16-year-old stole two surfboards from a home on Hidden Tree Drive North on Sunday night, according to police. He then knocked on the door of a neighbor's house.

The neighbor opened the door to find the teen behaving in a confrontational manner, according to police. Armed with a gun, the neighbor told the teen to leave.

The teen returned the surfboards and then knocked on another door, where he was met by another armed homeowner.

Deputies said the teen was intoxicated when they arrived. He was taken to Flagler Hospital where he head-butted one deputy and kicked another. He was eventually wrestled into restraints.

