Sign up to vote on National Registration Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you search anything on Google on Tuesday or open your social media feed, you’ll be reminded it is National Voter Registration Day, a massive cross-country effort to register voters in time for Election Day this November.

This is in addition to a barrage of flyers in your mailbox, emails and even text messages urging your to register to vote. While they may be coming from candidates or parties, as long as they send you to your official county or state’s election office -- the only place where you can officially register to vote -- they are legitimate.

1 in 4 people aren't registered

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right -- the right to vote. Nearly 3 million Americans have registered to vote on the holiday since the inaugural National Voter Registration Day in 2012.

Thousands of national, state and local organizations and volunteers are hosting events in person and online nationwide. The effort’s website, NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org doesn’t list any special events in Jacksonville but don’t let that deter anyone who isn’t registered from signing up today.

You can register in person at your county’s election office, by mail or online. In both Florida and Georgia, if you register by Oct. 5, you can vote in the general election. That is also the deadline to change party affiliation or your address.

THE RULES: Florida | Georgia

REGISTER ONLINE: Florida | Georgia