Where do Trump and Biden stand on health care issue?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Health care was a hot topic for Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris on the debate stage Wednesday night. And many of you might be wondering where their running mates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, stand on the issue.

It’s no secret that President Trump wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and replace it with a plan he’s billed as being “far cheaper” and “much better.” In an executive order, Trump said if ACA is dismantled, Americans with pre-existing conditions would not lose their health coverage.

“My administration has been dedicated to providing better care for all Americans. This includes a steadfast commitment to always protecting individuals with pre-existing conditions and ensuring they have access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve,” the executive order states.

It goes on to say that “access to health insurance despite underlying health conditions should be maintained, even if the Supreme Court invalidates the unconstitutional, and largely harmful, ACA.”

However, multiple researchers who study health care policy have pointed out that the executive order itself doesn’t have any legal impact, and that if the Affordable Care Act is overturned, Congress would have to reinstate the protections for those with preexisting conditions.

Meanwhile, here’s what Biden’s campaign website says about his health care policy: “As president, Biden will protect the Affordable Care Act from these continued attacks. He opposed very effort to get rid of this historic law – including efforts by Republicans, and efforts by Democrats. Instead of starting from scratch and getting rid of private insurance, he has a plan to build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice, reducing health care costs, and making our health care system less complex to navigate.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the case on Nov. 10. If the Affordable Care Act is overturned, new legislation would be required to determine what safeguards are in place for people with pre-existing conditions.