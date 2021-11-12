2023 Jacksonville mayoral, sheriff races on pace for record fundraising

New numbers show the money raised so far in the 2023 elections for Jacksonville’s next mayor and sheriff.

Both Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams will have reached their two-term limits and won’t be able to hold those offices any longer.

The October fundraising numbers have been posted on county and state websites and overall, candidates have raised millions of dollars.

Let’s start with the mayor’s race. There are five official candidates and two big names who could run but have yet to officially throw their names into the ring.

These numbers combine the candidates’ campaigns and the political committees supporting them.

Current City Councilman Matt Carlucci has now raised more than $1,019,759.28.

Former TV anchor and nonprofit founder Donna Deegan has raised $207,153. She just entered the race this week.

Al Ferraro, who’s also on City Council, has raised $167,075.75.

Omega Allen and Darcy Richardson have not yet reported any campaign contributions.

There are two people who have not yet entered the race but whose political committees are raising big money. It’s more than any of the filed candidates.

LeAnna Cumber, a City Council member, has $1,324,000.79 in political committee contributions.

Daniel Davis, who is president of the Jax Chamber, has $3,455,365.57 in a political committee. His committee has been around for a few years, but most of the money was raised in 2021.

“The mayor’s race is only 16 months away, but you have four substantial candidates with very significant fundraising,” News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney said. “Setting potentially some very historic records. It’ll be a very competitive race. But it also is a race that is difficult to enter at this point.”

There are five candidates in the sheriff’s race.

The frontrunner when it comes to money raised is Assistant Chief Lakesha Burton. She’s currently JSO’s Arlington Zone Commander. She’s raised nearly $773,817.50.

T.K. Waters, JSO’s director of investigations, has raised $607,978.

JSO’s chief of special events Mat Nemeth has raised $68,960.

Wayne Clark, who retired from Duval school police and JSO, has raised $22,373.41.

Dr. Tony Cummings, a retired JSO detective, has posted $50 in funds so far.

“If you’re going to be successful in running for office, generally speaking, the money is critically important,” Mullaney explained. “That money is what gets you on television. That’s the money to get you the ad time. It helps you run your campaign.”

There’s still plenty of time for the candidates in the race and those considering getting in as the primary election isn’t until March 21, 2023.