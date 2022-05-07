State leaders help engage citizens with town hall in Jacksonville

Multiple state legislators gathered in Jacksonville on Saturday to update citizens on what passed and failed in the legislature this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple state legislators gathered in Jacksonville on Saturday morning to update citizens on what passed and failed in the legislature this year.

A big topic of the civic engagement town hall was homeowners’ insurance -- a subject on everyone’s mind.

They also touched on redistricting and education issues and gave people a chance to engage with the officials who are leading their districts.

Sen. Audrey Gibson, Rep. Tracie Davis and Rep. Angie Nixon attended the town hall.

All of the leaders in attendance are Democrats. News4JAX reached out to the Duval County Republican Party to hear their thoughts as well. Once we hear back from them, we will update this story.

The legislators at the town hall let citizens know how the results from this year’s legislative session impact the city and state.

Former Sen. Tony Hill said when it comes to the homeowner insurance situation, people need to get their concerns on the record, especially ahead of a special session on this topic in a few weeks.

“We can look on the question of affordability, fraud in the system, and they can corral these insurance companies and we can put them on front brass as it relates to these rates going up, why they are going up, and what are some of the solutions,” Hill said.

He said people who have concerns need to show the bills to their district leaders to let them know it’s real people with real issues.

Gov. Ron DeSantis called a special session to consider legislation on property insurance, reinsurance, appropriations, and more.

It starts May 23 and has to end by May 27.