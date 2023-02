Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport is hosting Gov. Ron DeSantis for a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Thursday morning at Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport.

The event, scheduled for 9 a.m., also includes FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.

The topic of the news conference was not immediately released.

News4JAX will stream the event live. Press play above to watch or go to News4JAX+.