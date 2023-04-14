Local politicians react to new bills being passed in legislative session

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Among the laws Gov. Ron DeSantis has written into law, he signed SB 300, which is the Heartbeat Protection Act, prohibiting abortions once the unborn child has a detectible heartbeat, there are other bills and laws that are getting attention.

Senate Bill 1342 is a bill that allows a jury by a vote of at least 8-4 to recommend a death sentence for sexual battery on a child under age 12.

Local politicians like District 13 State Representative Angie Nixon and District 15 State Representative Dean Black have varying opinions about the bill.

“My thought on that is that the supreme court already stated that this, that that was unconstitutional and here we have people that are lowering the threshold for capital punishment, even making it easier to put someone to death and again, it’s all about control,” Nixon said. “What the facts and data state, capital punishment does not deter crime. What does, in fact, deter crime is making sure we have a fully funded education system, making sure that we have resources and services available and fully funding mental health care. That is something that we are not doing here in the state of Florida.”

Black, on the other hand, said he supports the bill for child rapists.

“The death penalty for those that rape children should absolutely be on the table the jury should have the right to impose the maximum penalty for those who commit this horrific crime,” Black said.

When asked if he believed there should be some level of forgiveness put in place or should someone’s life be ended because of that crime, Black said it’s up to the jury.

“The jury makes that decision, and they will decide what is appropriate based on the case, and they’ll make that recommendation to the judge and that is the way it should be. That power should rest in the jury, they represent collectively Floridians’ values and their sense of righteousness and justice,” Black said. “I think that having the death penalty on the table for those who would rape children is absolutely appropriate. This is a heinous crime and the citizens of Florida should have the right to meet out justice as they see fit.”

The issue will be discussed again in the Senate chamber on April 18.

Another bill that is already law is getting a lot of mixed reactions. DeSantis signed HB 543, which his office said “strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights by allowing Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit.”

It goes into effect on July 1, 2023.

“We had mass shootings here a few years ago and he wants to now allow permitless carry without any training. Now mind you, many of the elected officials who voted for this bill stated that training is very much needed but they did not make it a requirement,” Nixon said. “The base of the people who they are going after want this permitless carry with no restrictions, and this is just making out entire state unsafe.”

“That’s a victory for liberty, truthfully we believe that the second amendment gives you the right to keep and bear arms, and we should not have a permission slip from the government to exercise the right that’s already been granted to you and protected under the constitution, the constitution is written on a piece of paper, that’s the only paper you should need,” Black said.

Political Analyst Rick Mullaney talked about the divide among concerned people.

“For those on the right, the NRA, they say this is about law-abiding citizens being able to protect themselves and the governor calls it constitution carry. for those on the left and democrats, however, believe it makes it more dangerous, and they are opposed to the legislation. This legislation does reflect a deep partisan divide,” Mullaney said.

Mullaney also talked about if the new abortion law would hurt DeSantis’ campaign if he runs for president.

“In the near term the governor, of course, wants to get the nomination he is playing to his base, is he pro-life and he is catholic. He did not initiate the six-week ban although he was very much supportive of the 15-week ban but in signing this he helps his credentials as a conservative in getting the nomination,” Mullaney said. “But the other part is even assuming you do get the nomination you go to the national election, it’s an open question. The abortion issue is how thats going to play in 2024 on the Republican side.”