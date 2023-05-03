71º

Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting pharmacy benefit managers

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Jim Saunders, Reporter, News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Jupiter before signing a prescription drug bill. (WJXT)

At a news conference Wednesday morning in Jupiter, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that will increase regulations on pharmacy benefit managers.

He was joined at the news conference by Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida and Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham.

The bill would, among other things, require certain drug manufacturers to notify the Department of Business and Professional Regulation of reportable drug price increases on a specified form on the effective date of such increase; require the Division of Consumer Services of the Department of Financial Services to designate an employee as the primary contact for consumer complaints involving pharmacy benefit managers and provide a grandfathering provision for certain pharmacy benefit managers operating as administrators.

