WATCH LIVE: House committee holds hearing on ‘Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena’

The House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday on “Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency.”

Witnesses include Ryan Graves, Executive Director, Americans for Safe Aerospace; Commander David Fravor (Ret.), former Commanding Officer, United States Navy; and David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, Department of Defense.

