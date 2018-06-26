Brogan confirmed for federal education post

2002 photo of Frank Brogan while he was leuitenant govenor of Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Frank Brogan, a former Florida lieutenant governor, education commissioner and university-system chancellor, has received Senate confirmation to take a top post at the U.S. Department of Education.

Nominated by President Donald Trump in December, Brogan was confirmed Monday in a voice vote to become assistant secretary for elementary and secondary education.

Brogan began his career as an elementary school teacher and rose to become superintendent of the Martin County school system.

He was elected Florida education commissioner in 1994 and successfully ran with Gov. Jeb Bush in the 1998 and 2002 elections.

Brogan left the lieutenant governor's position to become president of Florida Atlantic University and later served as chancellor of the state university system.

He left that position in 2013 to become chancellor of Pennsylvania's university system, a position he held until last summer.

News Service of Florida