Clay County begins recount, Duval on Day 4 as most counties report results

Clay County election worker feeds ballots through a scanner Wednesday morning at the supervisor of elections office in Green Cove Springs.

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - Just over 36 hours before the deadline to report results of recounts in three statewide races, Clay County began the process on Wednesday -- becoming the last in Florida to start the recount.

Supervisor of Elections Chris Chambless said they are doing it differently than most counties -- running the ballots through the same scanners that were used in the precincts on Election Day.

"We believe the purest recount is one where you run (it on) the precinct ballot on the exact tabulator which they were originally counted on," Chambless said. "You will see we have all 47 precincts set up; 63 machines. And of course, we have the high-speed tabulator counting the early vote and vote-by-mail (ballots)."

Chambless said he is expecting the county will finish the process by 11 p.m. Wednesday. The deadline to report machine recount results to the state is 3 p.m. Thursday.

Duval County thought it was almost done

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan had hoped to finish the Duval County recount Tuesday evening, but ended for the day with a few things left to do.

Shortly after Hogan tweeting, "The recount is going well" Wednesday morning, an official said that because Election Day ballots were off by fewer than 100 votes out of 381,754 cast, they were recounting those ballots one more time.

Every county in Northeast Florida other than Clay and Duval has completed the recount and most have reported results to the Florida Division of Elections. Nassau and Flagler counties finished on Sunday, one day after the recount was ordered.

Alachua, Baker, Bradford and Columbia counties completed their machine recount results on Monday. St. Johns, Putnam and Union counties conducted their recounts Tuesday and have reported results.

County-by-county machine recount status Point to county for update



In some cases, the results of the recount were no different than the unofficial totals reported to the state. In a few cases, candidates gained or last a handful of votes, but Gainesville did identify 15 more votes for Bill Nelson and 11 fewer for Rick Scott.

Counties did find and set aside undervotes and overvotes -- where a voter either didn't fill in a choice or marked both boxes in an individual race. Counties found between a handful and 3,500 of these votes -- the largest number in the agriculture commissioner's race, which was also the closest after the initial vote count was completed.

If any race remains within 1/4 of 1 percent after the machine recount, a hand recount will require those undervotes and overvotes be examined to try and determine the voter's intent.

"We feel pretty certain we're going to a manual recount, so we're preparing for that," Nassau County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Cannon said Tuesday.

Florida Division of Elections spokeswoman Sarah Revell said the recount numbers for all counties won’t be posted for each county until after the Thursday deadline.

“We will post the second unofficial results all at one time on Florida Election Watch,” Revell said.

