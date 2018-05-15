Councilman asks ethics office to look into Sunshine violation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The race to become the next Jacksonville City Council president is taking some different turns.

Councilman Garrett Dennis said Councilman Aaron Bowman, who is expected to be the next council president, has suggested a private meeting between two elected officials -- a violation of Florida's Sunshine law.

By state law, meetings between two or more council members must be published and open to the public.

As evidence, Dennis shared emails in which Bowman suggested the two men meet. Dennis responded, "Do you want me to notice the meeting?" Bowman responded, "I was hoping we could do this in a private setting."

Dennis asked the city's ethics office to look into the issue and scheduled a public meeting Tuesday on the issue, but Bowman declined to attend.

"I am not going to talk about ethics issues in the sunshine," Bowman said. "He is welcome to have that meeting."

Garrett and Council President Anna Lopez Brosche were the only council members who attended.

