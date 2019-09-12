Fuel reserve proposal floated for hurricanes, disasters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Democrat is again proposing that Florida draw up a plan for a strategic fuel reserve to help deal with hurricanes and other disasters.

Sen. Gary Farmer, D-Fort Lauderdale, filed a proposal (SB 264) on Thursday that calls for creating a task force that would come up with a fuel-reserve plan by April 30, 2021.

The possibility of creating such a reserve drew attention after Hurricane Irma forced massive evacuations in 2017, causing runs on gas stations.

The threat of Hurricane Dorian in August created a similar scenario along the state's East Coast, leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers to escort fuel trucks from ports to gas stations.

Farmer's bill is filed for the legislative session that starts Jan. 14. He filed similar bills for the 2018 and 2019 sessions, but the proposal has been questioned by the petroleum industry.

A House select committee in 2018 did not include a reserve proposal in a post-Hurricane Irma legislative package.

News Service of Florida