‘Hukill' financial literacy bill proposed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Honoring the late Sen. Dorothy Hukill, a Senate Republican has filed a proposal that would lead to requiring high-school students to take financial-literacy courses.

Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, filed the proposal (SB 114) for consideration during the 2019 legislative session, which starts in March.

Under the bill, students entering ninth grade beginning in the 2019-2020 school year would be required to earn one-half credit in personal financial literacy and money management.

The courses would include discussion of such issues as balancing checkbooks, completing loan applications and computing interest rates.

The bill is named the “Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act” after the Port Orange Republican who died of cancer in October. Hukill long championed financial-literacy efforts.

News Service of Florida