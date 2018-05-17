Mother of Jordan Davis running for Congress in Atlanta-area district

The mother of Jordan Davis, the Jacksonville teen who was shot and killed at a Southside gas station on the day after Thanksgiving 2012, will be on the ballot for some Georgia voters on Tuesday, in a primary election for Congress.

Lucy McBath is one of four Democrats in the party's primary for the 6th Congressional District, which covers an area north of Atlanta.

According to McBath's campaign website, she had a 30-year career with Delta Air Lines and then began a second career focused on public service and gun reform following her son's death in 2012.

Davis, a Wolfson High School student, was shot and killed by Michael Dunn after an argument over the loud music that was coming from the SUV in which Davis was riding. Following a trial that gained national attention, Dunn was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Since the death of their son, McBath and Jordan's father, Ron Davis, have both been working to change gun laws. McBath's campaign site lists gun safety as one of her issues, and mentions her role as national spokesperson for Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The three other Democrats in the 6th District primary are Kevin Abel, a founder of a technology consulting company; Steven Griffin, a former policy coordinator at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Bobby Kaple, a former television news anchor.

Under Georgia's election laws, if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff on July 24. The eventual Democratic nominee will face the incumbent, Republican Rep. Karen Handel. Handel was elected to the district last June, in a high-profile special election to fill a vacancy created when Rep. Tom Price became U.S. secretary of health and human services.

